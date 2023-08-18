Beanie Babies release ‘Aloha Bear’ to benefit Hawaii wildfire victims Beanie Babies announced it will be releasing a special bear in honor of the victims of the wildfires in Hawaii. ( Ty Inc./Ty Inc.)

The maker of Beanie Babies toys announced it will be releasing a special bear in honor of the victims of the wildfires in Hawaii.

In a news release, Beanie Babies creator Ty Warner announced that 100% of proceeds from the limited edition “Aloha Bear” will be donated to the American Red Cross to help people affected by the wildfires in Hawaii.

“Loss can strike at any time. The speed and savagery of the Maui wildfires are an especially horrific, heartbreaking reminder of that,” Warner said in the news release. “While I can’t undo what has happened, I can try to help those who are suffering in the aftermath.

“Right now, thousands of Hawaiians lack food, clothing, shelter and other necessities as they attempt to cope with last week’s fires. My hope in partnering with the American Red Cross is that I can help ease their burden.”

The bear has a rainbow ribbon around the neck and “Maui Strong” inscribed on the chest, according to the “Today” show.

Aloha’s birthday is Aug. 8 and it also comes with a poem: “Helping each other all day long, we forever will stay Maui strong,” according to the “Today” show.

“Our thoughts are with those in need after the devastating wildfires swept through Hawaii,” Anne McKeough, chief development officer at the American Red Cross, said in the news release. “We are so grateful for partners like Ty Inc. as we work together to provide comfort and hope for communities in the wake of these catastrophic wildfires.”

There is also a Beanie Babie film out called "The Beanie Bubble." According to the "Today" Show, it stars Zach Galifianakis as Warner.