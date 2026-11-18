FILE PHOTO: More than 170 popular websites may have been targeted in a cybersecurity incident.

A third-party platform used by many popular websites was exploited to send malware to unsuspecting users.

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The platform, called Optimizely and used by Zoom, Ikea, CNN and a host of others, confirmed it was the target of a “security incident” on Nov. 16 that added malware to some clients’ digital infrastructure.

The company helps websites test user experiences and features, Krebs on Security said.

“Optimizely identified a security incident in which an unauthorized party exploited a vulnerability,” the company said, according to ABC News. It added that malicious JavaScript was added to some projects.

The company said the system was being “refreshed with the latest data” and quality should return Wednesday.

Click here for Optimizely’s complete report for customers.

Zoom said it was aware of the incident and disabled Optimizely and said that customer data had not been impacted as of yet, but that it would monitor the situation.

Ikea also said it was aware of the issue and that it was investigating any potential impact to services and customers.

Krebs on Security said other sites, including those of the BBC, CNN, Equifax, and Ledger, also had the malware.

In all, 178 organizations may be affected, the cybersecurity blog reported.

Equifax said it investigated the issue and stopped using Optimizely as well, and has not seen any evidence of compromised systems, Reuters reported.

Salesforce also said it was investigating and disabled Optimizely scripts as a precaution, according to Reuters.

Report URI researcher Scot Helme explained how it worked. The JavaScript “was rebuilt 26 times during the day, dropping a multi-purpose malware kit that could steal payment card data, cookies and screenshots, and swap any cryptocurrency payment addresses for the attacker’s.”

It also capitalized on known vulnerabilities in older iPhones and iPads, Krebs reported.

Apple said that the vulnerabilities the hackers used were fixed last year and up-to-date software should protect users, Reuters reported.

“The important lesson here is that trusted JavaScript doesn’t always remain trustworthy,” Helme wrote. “A website can be compromised through a third-party dependency without its own code or infrastructure ever being breached.”

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