Apple raises price of Apple TV+

Apple is trying to get a bigger cut of the streaming pie.

The company is raising the price of its streaming service, Apple TV+.

It will go up about 30% for U.S. subscribers to $12.99 a month. Currently, they pay $9.99 a month, Variety reported.

The price is also going up in some international markets, effective Aug. 21 for new customers.

Existing customers will see the new price within 30 days of their next renewal date.

The yearly $99.99 subscription rate does not change, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Neither does the Apple One bundle, which starts at $19.95 a month.

Apple cited the TV shows and movies it offers without ads. It is the only major streaming service that does not have a cheaper, ad-supported plan.

Shows that are broadcast exclusively on Apple TV+ include “The Morning Show,” “Severance,” and “The Studio. It also offers Peanuts shows, ”Friday Night Baseball," and Major League Soccer games. The MLB baseball deal is not being renewed, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The hit “Ted Lasso” is in production for season four.

The last price hike for Apple TV+ subscribers came in October 2023, when it increased to $9.99 from $6.99. When it launched in 2019, it cost only $4.99 a month.

