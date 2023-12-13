Apple offering security changes to protect users from iPhone thefts

New security feature coming FILE PHOTO: A new feature for iPhones will help protect information if their phone is stolen. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Apple will introduce a new security mode for iPhones that the company says will protect users if anyone is able to get their private passcode.

Called “Stolen Device Protection,” the new feature allows for a second layer of security if a phone is at a location it is not normally at.

If a phone is at an unusual place, and Stolen Device Protection is turned on, the device will require Apple’s FaceID facial recognition in addition to a passcode for users to perform any sensitive action.

The feature will block anyone from viewing stored passwords, and thieves won’t be able to make changes to passwords or see those settings with only a passcode.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the changes came after an investigation by the newspaper that identified a scam in which thieves try to trick people into revealing their passcode or stand behind them and see what the passcode is.

They then steal the phone and use the passcode to get into the phone and turn off theft protections.

The Stolen Device Mode can be turned on under Face ID and Passcode > Stolen Device Protection for those who have the latest developer beta of iOS, iOS 17.3.

The feature will be shipped to other iPhone users in the coming weeks when iOS 17.3 is launched to the public. It is an opt-in feature, meaning you have to set it up in settings if you want to use it.



