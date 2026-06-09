Anthony Guidera, ‘Species,’ ‘Godfather Part III’ actor, dies at 65

The actor, shown in a steamy embrace with Natasha Henstridge in the 1995 film "Species," died on June 6. He was 65.

Actor Anthony Guidera, who got his start in films as a bodyguard in “The Godfather Part III” and shared a memorably lethal kiss with Natasha Henstridge in “Species,” died on June 6. He was 65.

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The actor’s wife, Valarie Anderson, told TMZ that he had collapsed in their Southern California home on May 11 after a heart attack and spent the last three weeks on life support before he was taken off.

Guidera died in a Los Angeles-area hospital, according to The Hollywood Reporter. A cause of death has not been announced.

Guidera and Anderson volunteered at a “spiritual foundation” in Palos Verdes Estates, California, called Astara, according to People. The actor is listed under the organization’s volunteers on its website, where he was known as “Reverend Anthony.”

In the science fiction horror film “Species” (1995), Guidera’s character does not know that Sil (played by Henstridge) is an alien/human hybrid, the entertainment news outlet reported.

Predictably, the results are disastrous.

The moment was touted as the year’s best kiss at the 1996 MTV Movie Awards, according to People.

Guidera was born in San Francisco on Oct. 18, 1960, and he originally made commercials and modeled under the name James Guidera, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

He performed in plays in Paris before taking the role of a bodyguard for Joe Mantegna’s character in 1990’s “The Godfather Part III.”

Guidera also appeared in “’Til There Was You” (1997), “The Postman” (1997) and “The Annihilation of Fish” (1999).

Anthony Guidera, Actor Who Had a Memorable Kiss in ‘Species,’ Dies at 65 https://t.co/jVgRdW24fa — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) June 9, 2026

On television, Guidera hd guest roles on “Renegade,” “Baywatch,” “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine,” “Red Shoe Diaries,” “Hope & Gloria,” “Nash Bridges” and “Acapulco H.E.A.T.”

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