Annunciation shooting: Victims identified, number of injured up to 18

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - AUGUST 28: People leave flowers and other mementoes in front of Annunciation Catholic Church, a rapidly growing memorial to the victims of yesterday's shooting on August 28, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. A gunman fired through the windows of the church while students were sitting in pews during a Catholic school Mass, killing two children and injuring at least 17 others. The gunman reportedly died at the scene from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to police. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Another person has been listed among the wounded in this week’s deadly ambush at a Minnesota church during a Catholic school’s Mass, as the identities of the two children killed were released.

Fletcher Merkel, 8

Fletcher Merkel was the 8-year-old student killed by gunfire, CNN reported.

His father, Jesse, spoke on Thursday outside the church where his young son died.

“Yesterday, a coward decided to take our 8-year-old son Fletcher away from us. We will never be allowed to hold him, talk to him, play with him and watch him grow into the wonderful young man he was on the path to becoming,” Jesse Merkel said.

He added, “Fletcher loved his family, friends, fishing, cooking and any sport that he was allowed to play. I hope that in time, our family can find healing.”

He asked that Fletcher be remembered “for the person he was, and not the act that ended his life,” CNN reported.

Harper Moyski, 10

Harper Moyski was the 10-year-old girl who was also killed in the rampage.

A statement was released on her parents’ behalf, which read, “Harper was a bright, joyful, and deeply loved 10-year-old whose laughter, kindness, and spirit touched everyone who knew her.”

“Our hearts are broken not only as parents, but also for Harper’s sister, who adored her big sister and is grieving an unimaginable loss,” the statement said, according to CNN. “As a family, we are shattered, and words cannot capture the depth of our pain.”

The statement continued, “No family should ever have to endure this kind of pain. We urge our leaders and communities to take meaningful steps to address gun violence and the mental health crisis in this country. Change is possible, and it is necessary—so that Harper’s story does not become yet another in a long line of tragedies.”

18 injured

While initially, police said 17 others were wounded - 14 children and three adults, that number has increased to 18.

Minneapolis officials said 15 children between the ages of 6 and 15 were hurt, KARE reported.

The 18th person was taken to a hospital outside of Minneapolis and police were not told about their injuries until after the hospital released them.

The three adults were parishioners of Annunciation Catholic Church who were in their 80s, CBS News reported.

Hennepin County Medical Center had the majority of victims, treating 10 patients.

Children’s Minnesota discharged six patients and was still treating one child. M Health Fairview Masonic Children’s Hospital had one pediatric patient in stable condition.

All are expected to survive, Police Chief Brian O’Hara said.

Other victims

Endre Gunter, 13, was shot in the stomach. He asked the surgeon to pray with him before his procedure, according to a GoFundMe campaign started by his aunt, CNN reported.

“The surgeon later told us that not only did Endre survive the surgery, he fought through a terrifying event with courage that inspired the entire medical team,” Natalie Davis wrote. “That moment of prayer, and Endre’s resilience, will stay with our family forever.”

Sophia Forchas, 12, and her younger brother were both at the Mass when the gunfire opened, her family said in their GoFundMe fundraiser. Her mother is a pediatric critical care nurse at Hennepin County Medical Center and had just arrived at the hospital for her shift before knowing that it was her children’s school that was under attack, CNN reported.

Sophia was in critical condition after emergency surgery. Her brother was not hurt.

As victims’ identities are confirmed, they will be added to this report.

