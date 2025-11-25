Anna Kepner’s cruise death ruled homicide

FILE PHOTO: An 18-year-old on board the Carnival Horizon has died. The details of her death have not been released.

The death certificate for Ann Kepner officially lists her cause of death on board a Carnival cruise line ship as a homicide.

ABC News obtained the document from the 18-year-old’s family. It states that she died from “mechanical asphyxia” and that she died on Nov. 6, but at an unknown time.

It said that she was “mechanically asphyxiated by other person(s)” but does not disclose who allegedly killed her.

Forensic pathologist Dr. Priya Banerjee told Fox News that "Mechanical asphyxia just means there is something external to the body that hinders her breathing — her chest or belly can’t expand."

Her autopsy and toxicology results have not been released.

Kepner was found dead on the Carnival Horizon under a bed, wrapped in a blanket and covered by life vests. She had been on vacation with her father, stepmother, grandparents, siblings and stepsiblings, ABC News reported. She shared the room with her stepbrother, Fox News reported.

Her body was found on Nov. 7 at around 11:15 a.m., according to Fox News.

The FBI is investigating, but no suspects have been named by the agency. Her 16-year-old stepbrother was identified as a potential suspect by his parents in a custody dispute legal filing, but no charges were filed, The Associated Press reported.

