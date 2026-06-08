‘Almost dying wasn’t on my bingo card’: Olympian Simone Biles shares health scare

FILE PHOTO: USA Gymnast Simone Biles attends the Laureus World Sports Awards Madrid 2026 on April 20, 2026, in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Borja B. Hojas/Getty Images for Laureus)

Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles has shared that she had a medical emergency that sent her to the hospital.

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She wrote on Instagram Stories on June 6 that it was “one of, if not the scariest experience of my life." She did not say exactly what happened, but said that she almost died, The Athletic said.

“I’m not one to normally share things like this because I value privacy in today’s age. But almost dying wasn’t on my bingo card earlier this week,” Biles wrote.

She said that it happened while her husband, Indianapolis Colts safety Jonathan Owens, was with the team out of town.

A request for comment by NBC News to Biles’ representatives was not immediately returned.

Just days before her hospitalization, Biles gave her 11 million followers on Instagram a tour of her bedroom and outdoor kitchen at her home. She also shared a video of her doing gymnastics on her in-ground trampoline with Zoe Miller, captioning the video, "Summer nights playing stick it ❤️🌹💃🏾," People magazine reported.

Biles has 11 Olympic medals to her name. Seven are gold. She also earned 30 World Championship medals, The Athletic said.

0 of 11 Photos: Simone Biles through the years Here are some memorable photos of seven-time Olympic medalist Simone Biles through the years. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images) Photos: Simone Biles through the years 2013: Simone Biles (center) of Spring, Texas, on the podium with Kyla Ross (left) of Aliso Viejo, California, and Brenna Dowell of Odessa, Missouri, after winning the All-Round title during the Senior Women Competition at the 2013 P&G Gymnastics Championships at the XL Centre in Hartford, Connecticut, on Aug. 17, 2013. (Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images) Photos: Simone Biles through the years 2014: Simone Biles of the United States performs on the balance beam during the women's team final on Day 2 of the 45th Artistic Gymnastics World Championships at Guangxi Sports Center Stadium on October 8, 2014, in Nanning, China. (Lintao Zhang/Getty Images) Photos: Simone Biles through the years 2015: Simone Biles of United States competes on the beam during Day 10 of the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships at the SSE Hydro on November 1, 2015, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Ian MacNicol/Getty images) Photos: Simone Biles through the years 2016: Gold medalist Simone Biles of the United States poses for photographs after the medal ceremony for the Women's Individual All-Around on Day 6 of the 2016 Rio Olympics at Rio Olympic Arena on August 11, 2016, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Alex Livesey/Getty Images) Photos: Simone Biles through the years 2017: Olympic gymnasts Aly Raisman (left) and Simone Biles attend the 2017 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images) Photos: Simone Biles through the years 2018: Simone Biles warms up on the balance beam during Day 2 of the U.S. Gymnastics Championships 2018 at TD Garden on August 17, 2018, in Boston. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Photos: Simone Biles through the years 2019: Simone Biles of The United States poses for photos with her multiple gold medals during Day 10 of the 49th FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships at Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle on October 13, 2019, in Stuttgart, Germany. (Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images) Photos: Simone Biles through the years 2020: Simone Biles visits the Lower Eastside Girls Club with SK-II at Lower East Side Girls Club on March 3, 2020, in New York City. (Craig Barritt/Getty Images for SK-II) Photos: Simone Biles through the years 2021: Simone Biles of Team United States poses with the bronze medal following the Women's Balance Beam Final on Day 11 of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on August 3, 2021, in Tokyo. (Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

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