Alaina Marie Scott, daughter of rapper Eminem, gets married in Detroit

Father-in-law: Eminem, who was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2022, is now a father-in-law after his daughter got married last week. (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

DETROIT — The real Slim Shady now has a real son-in-law.

Alaina Marie Scott, the daughter of rapper Eminem, married longtime boyfriend Matt Moeller on Friday in Detroit, the Los Angeles Times reported.

“In this lifetime and in the next, my soul will always find yours,” Scott wrote in an Instagram post. Her post also includes pics of the newlyweds kissing on a rooftop, the couple showing off their wedding bands and slow-dancing.

Scott, 30, was adopted by the 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, according to Billboard. She was Eminem’s niece, but the rapper legally adopted her in the early 2000s when her biological mother, Dawn Scott -- the twin sister of the rapper’s ex-wife, Kim Mathers -- struggled with drug use, People reported. Dawn Scott died in January 2016 at the age of 41, according to the Detroit Free Press.

In 2004, Eminem told Rolling Stone that he had full custody of Alaina Scott.

“My niece has been a part of my life ever since she was born,” Eminem told the magazine. “Me and Kim pretty much had her, she’d live with us wherever we was at.”

Eminem has immortalized Alaina Scott in some of his lyrics, including his 2004 song, “Mockingbird,” Billboard reported.

“Lainey, uncle’s crazy, ain’t he?/Yeah, but he loves you girl and you better know it,” Eminem rapped.

Scott and Moeller, a drummer, have been in a relationship for more than seven years, according to the Times.

Moeller proposed in December 2021, the newspaper reported.

Alaina Scott’s sister, Hailie Jade Mathers, was her bridesmaid, CNN reported.

Eminem was not in the wedding photos that his daughter posted to social media.

