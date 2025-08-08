Acrylic glass panel breaks from Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas water slide; guest injured

An acrylic glass panel on the water slide onboard Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas shattered, sending water cascading onto the deck below.

The adult guest who was on the slide was injured in the incident.

In a video recorded by fellow passenger Jim Muldoon on Aug. 7, you can hear people screaming and shouting, “Stop the slide. Stop the slide,” WFOR reported.

Royal Caribbean released a statement which said an adult guest was on the water slide when the panel broke off, adding the man was being treated for his injuries.

The man, whose name was not released, is in stable condition, WTVJ reported.

The exact injuries were not disclosed, ABC News reported.

The company said the Frightening Bolt slide was closed for the remainder of the trip, which ends on Aug. 9. It started on Aug. 2, departing Port Miami.

The slide is the tallest water slide at sea, the company said.

It is scheduled to embark on another 7-day trip on Aug. 9, according to Cruise Mapper, a website that tracks cruise lines.

The ship has six water slides on board, USA Today reported.

The Icon of the Seas made headlines about two weeks ago when two crew members were in a deadly fight. A South African man allegedly stabbed a South African female crew member several times when the ship was off the coast of San Salvador Island. The man jumped overboard and was eventually found dead by onboard medical staff, WFOR reported.

The company called it a personal dispute.

