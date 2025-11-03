AC/DC announce additional North American tour dates

AC/DC will be powering up the summer.
The legendary band will be visiting cities that it did not perform in as part of its Spring 2025 leg of the “Power Up” tour, Consequence said.
Before hitting the states, the band will be appearing in Brazil, Chile, Argentina and Mexico between February and April. Then, after a few months’ break, they will embark on their North American leg starting in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Here are the North American dates:
- July 11: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte
- July 15: Ohio Stadium, Columbus
- July 19: Camp Randall Stadium, Madison
- July 24: Alamodome, San Antonio
- July 28: Empower Field at Mile High, Denver
- Aug. 1: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas
- Aug. 5: Levi’s Stadium, San Francisco
- Aug. 9: Commonwealth Stadium, Edmonton, Alberta
- Aug. 13: BC Place, Vancouver,
- Aug. 27: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
- Aug. 31: NRG Stadium, Houston
- Sept. 4: Notre Dame Stadium, Notre Dame
- Sept. 9: The Dome at America’s Center, St. Louis
- Sept. 12: Par Jean-Drapeau, Montreal
- Sept. 16: Rogers Stadium, Toronto
- Sept. 25: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford
- Sept. 29: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
Tickets go on sale on Nov. 7, according to Variety.
