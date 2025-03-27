Academy of Country Music announces nominees for 60th awards ceremony

The Academy of Country Music announced the nominees for the 60th awards ceremony on Thursday morning.
Ella Langley leads the pack with eight nominations, followed by Cody Johnson, Morgan Wallen and Lainey Wilson, who have seven each.
The awards will be given out at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, on May 8 at 8 p.m. The event will be streamed on Prime Video and will be hosted by Reba McEntire.
Entertainer of the Year
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Luke Combs
- Cody Johnson
- Jelly Roll
- Chris Stapleton
- Morgan Wallen
- Lainey Wilson
Female Artist of the Year
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Ella Langley
- Megan Moroney
- Kacey Musgraves
- Lainey Wilson
Male Artist of the Year
- Luke Combs
- Cody Johnson
- Jelly Roll
- Chris Stapleton
- Morgan Wallen
Duo of the Year
- Brooks & Dunn
- Brothers Osborne
- Dan + Shay
- Muscadine Bloodline
- The War And Treaty
Group of the Year
- Flatland Cavalry
- Little Big Town
- Old Dominion
- Rascal Flatts
- The Red Clay Strays
New Female Artist of the Year
- Kassi Ashton
- Ashley Cooke
- Dasha
- Ella Langley
- Jessie Murph
New Male Artist of the Year
- Gavin Adcock
- Shaboozey
- Zach Top
- Tucker Wetmore
- Bailey Zimmerman
New Duo or Group of the Year
- Restless Road
- The Red Clay Strays
- Treaty Oak Revival
Album of the Year
- “Am I Okay? (I’ll Be Fine)” - Megan Moroney
- “Beautifully Broken” - Jelly Roll
- “Cold Beer & Country Music” - Zach Top
- “F-1 Trillion” - Post Malone
- “Whirlwind” - Lainey Wilson
Single of the Year
- “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” - Shaboozey
- “Dirt Cheap” - Cody Johnson
- “I Had Some Help” - Post Malone, Morgan Wallen
- “White Horse” - Chris Stapleton
- “you look like you love me” - Ella Langley, Riley Green
Song of the Year
- “4x4xU” - Lainey Wilson
- “The Architect” - Kacey Musgraves
- “Dirt Cheap” - Cody Johnson
- “I Had Some Help” - Post Malone, Morgan Wallen
- “you look like you love me” - Ella Langley, Riley Green
Music Event of the Year
- “Cowboys Cry Too” - Kelsea Ballerini, Noah Kahan
- “I Had Some Help” - Post Malone, Morgan Wallen
- “I’m Gonna Love You” - Cody Johnson, Carrie Underwood
- “we don’t fight anymore” - Carly Pearce, Chris Stapleton
- “you look like you love me” - Ella Langley, Riley Green
Visual Media of the Year
- “4x4xU” - Lainey Wilson
- “Dirt Cheap” - Cody Johnson
- “I’m Gonna Love You” - Cody Johnson, Carrie Underwood
- “Think I’m In Love With You” - Chris Stapleton
- “you look like you love me” - Ella Langley, Riley Green
Artist-Songwriter of the Year
- Luke Combs
- ERNEST
- HARDY
- Morgan Wallen
- Lainey Wilson
Songwriter of the Year
- Jessi Alexander
- Jessie Jo Dillon
- Ashley Gorley
- Chase McGill
- Josh Osborne
Separately, the Academy of Country Music will award the Studio Recording Award and Industry Awards during the 18th Academy of Country Music Honors. That ceremony will occur in August in Nashville.
Here are the nominees:
Studio Recording Awards:
Bass Player of the Year
- J.T. Cure
- Mark Hill
- Rachel Loy
- Tony Lucido
- Craig Young
Drummer of the Year
- Fred Eltringham
- Tommy Harden
- Evan Hutchings
- Aaron Sterling
- Nir Z
Acoustic Guitar Player of the Year
- Tim Galloway
- Todd Lombardo
- Mac McAnally
- Bryan Sutton
- Ilya Toshinskiy
Piano/Keyboards Player of the Year
- Dave Cohen
- Ian Fitchuk
- Billy Justineau
- Gordon Mote
- Alex Wright
Specialty Instrument Player of the Year
- Dan Dugmore
- Jenee Fleenor
- Josh Matheny
- Justin Schipper
- Kristin Wilkinson
Electric Guitar Player of the Year
- Kris Donegan
- Jedd Hughes
- Brent Mason
- Sol Philcox-Littlefield
- Derek Wells
Audio Engineer of the Year
- Brandon Bell
- Drew Bollman
- Josh Ditty
- Buckley Miller
- F. Reid Shippen
Producer of the Year
- Dave Cobb
- Ian Fitchuk
- Charlie Handsome
- Jon Randall
- Alysa Vanderheym
Industry Awards:
Casino of the Year - Theater
- Deadwood Mountain Grand – Deadwood, SD
- Foxwoods Resort Casino – Mashantucket, CT
- Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort – Cherokee, NC
- The Theater at Virgin Hotels – Las Vegas, NV
- Yaamava’ Theater – Highland, CA
Casino of the Year - Arena
- Golden Nugget Lake Charles – Lake Charles, LA
- Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena – Atlantic City, NJ
- Harveys Lake Tahoe – Stateline, NV
- Mystic Lake Casino Showroom – Prior Lake, MN
- Turning Stone Resort Casino – Verona, NY
Festival of the Year
- C2C Country to Country – London, England
- CMC Rocks – Ipswich, Queensland
- Stagecoach Festival – Indio, CA
- Two Step Inn – Georgetown, TX
- Windy City Smokeout – Chicago, IL
Fair/Rodeo of the Year
- Calgary Stampede – Calgary, AB
- California Mid-State Fair – Paso Robles, CA
- Cheyenne Frontier Days – Cheyenne, WY
- Minnesota State Fair – Falcon Heights, MN
- Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo – Houston, TX
Club of the Year
- Billy Bob’s Texas – Fort Worth, TX
- Brooklyn Bowl – Nashville, TN
- Cain’s Ballroom – Tulsa, OK
- Georgia Theatre – Athens, GA
- Joe’s on Weed St. – Chicago, IL
Theater of the Year
- The Caverns – Pelham, TN
- MGM Music Hall at Fenway – Boston, MA
- The Met Philadelphia – Philadelphia, PA
- The Rave/Eagles Club – Milwaukee, WI
- Tennessee Theatre – Knoxville, TN
Outdoor Venue of the Year
- BankNH Pavilion – Gilford, NH
- CMAC - Constellation Brands Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center – Canandaigua, NY
- Saint Augustine Amphitheatre – St. Augustine, FL
- The Wharf Amphitheater – Orange Beach, AL
- Whitewater Amphitheater – New Braunfels, TX
Arena of the Year
- Dickies Arena – Fort Worth, TX
- Moody Center – Austin, TX
- TD Garden – Boston, MA
- Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center – Knoxville, TN
- Van Andel Arena – Grand Rapids, MI
Don Romeo Talent Buyer of the Year
- Deana Baker
- Bobby Clay
- Gil Cunningham
- Weston Hebert
- Stacy Vee
- Taylor Williamson
Promoter of the Year
- Brent Fedrizzi
- Alex Maxwell
- Patrick McDill
- Anna-Sophie Mertens
- Rich Schaefer
- Aaron Spalding
