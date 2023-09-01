98-year-old former Nazi concentration camp guard charged as an accessory to murder

Sachsenhausen concentration camp ORANIENBURG, GERMANY - APRIL 18: Flowers are laid at the barbed wire at the Sachsenhausen concentration camp memorial on April 18, 2023 in Oranienburg, Germany. Yom HaShoa is the day that Israelis commemorate the Holocaust and coincides with the anniversary of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising, in which Jews interned by the Nazis in the Warsaw Ghetto during World War II took up arms against them and were eventually annihilated. The Nazis used the Sachsenhausen concentration camp, located just north of Berlin, beginning in 1936 to hold political opponents and later Soviet prisoners of war, and also experimented with methods of mass execution. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images) (Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

BERLIN — German officials said that a 98-year-old has been charged with aiding and abetting the murder of over 3,300 people during the Holocaust.

>> Read more trending news

The 98-year-old man has been accused of having “supported the cruel and malicious killing of thousands of prisoners as a member of the SS guard detail,” prosecutors said in a statement obtained by The Associated Press.

The man was a guard at the Nazis’ Sachsenhausen concentration camp, prosecutors said, according to the AP.

He has been charged with over 3,300 counts of accessory to murder between July 1943 and February 1945, the AP reported.

The man’s name has not been released due to German privacy laws, CNN reported.

The man’s charges were filed in a state court in Hanau. According to the AP, the state court in Hanau now has to decide if it will go to trial. If the case does go to trial, the man will be tried under juvenile law because of his age at the time when the alleged crimes occurred.

A psychiatric assessment of the suspect was conducted last October and found that he is fit to stand trial, according to CNN. However, there will be certain limits, according to the statement.

Last year, another former guard at the Sachsenhausen concentration camp was sentenced to five years in prison, according to CNN. He was 101. He was convicted of aiding and abetting the murder of 3,518 people during the Holocaust.

More than 200,000 people were held at the Sachsenhausen concentration camp between 1936 and 1945, according to the AP. Thousands dies of starvation, disease, force labor and other causes. People also died from medical experiments and “systematic SS exterminations operations” such as shootings, gassing and hangings. The exact numbers of the deceases varies.