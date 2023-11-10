9 dogs found sick in a filthy house after owner had been dead for 12 days Nine dogs were found inside a filthy house in Mason County, Washington about a dozen days after their owner died. (John M. Chase/Getty Images)

TACOMA, Wash. — Nine dogs were found inside a filthy house in Mason County, Washington about a dozen days after their owner died.

>> Read more trending news

The nine dogs were found by their owner in the upstairs bedroom on Tuesday, according to KIRO.

The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County said that there was no food or water found inside the house, according to the news station. One of the dogs was found with a metal bucket stuck on its head.

The Humane Society of Mason County and Pierce County Animal Control caught the dogs and they were taken to the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County to be cared for, KIRO reported. Some had dental disease and others had ear infections.

“It was a heartbreaking scene, wading through a sea of trash to get these dogs out and get them care as soon as possible,” says Katherine Johnson, executive director at the Humane Society of Mason County, according to the news station.

The dogs ranged from 5 to 10 years old. They immediately began getting medical care, food and pain medication once at the shelter.

The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is asking for donations to help with the care of the nine dogs and others seeking immediate medical care. Donations can be made on the shelter’s website.