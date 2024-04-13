7-year-old girl critically wounded after shooting at Baltimore mall

Mall shooting: A 7-year-old girl was in critical but stable condition after she was shot at a Baltimore mall on Saturday. (Lpettet/iSstock)

BALTIMORE — A 7-year-old girl was in critical condition after a shooting at a Baltimore mall on Saturday, authorities said.

>> Read more trending news

According to Baltimore police, the shooting occurred shortly after 1:30 p.m. EDT at the Mondawmin Mall after a confrontation between two groups of people, WJZ-TV reported.

Police found the child, who was shot twice in her upper body, the television station reported. She was listed in critical but stable condition.

BREAKING: Commissioner Worley and Mayor Scott confirming a 7-year-old girl was shot twice at Mondawmin Mall this afternoon, after someone fired into a crowd. She is in critical but stable condition. pic.twitter.com/1yAuvW4eno — Shannon Lilly (@ShannonLillyTV) April 13, 2024

After an investigation, police determined that one male fired shots as he was running away from the altercation, WJZ reported. The shots struck the girl, who was not the intended target.

She was in the mall with her mother, WBFF-TV reported.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott confirmed the shooting and the girl’s injury during a news conference.

“We cannot live in a world where people can’t, in Baltimore City, come to Mondawmin get snickerdoodles get a pretzel and just go about their lives,” Scott said. “We won’t stop until we find them (the shooter). We will find them and turn them over to the other parts of the justice system. We are going to pray for the victim, and let those individuals know we will find you: turn yourself in.”

© 2024 Cox Media Group