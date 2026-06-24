5.6 magnitude earthquake shakes Northern California

An earthquake shook parts of Northern California, but there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

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The quake had a preliminary magnitude of 5.6 and was located about 140 miles northeast of San Francisco around 8:10 a.m. PT, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

Notable quake, preliminary info: M 5.6 - 11 km N of Redwood Valley, CA https://t.co/KUafwa4S1F — USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) June 24, 2026

Brie Leon said she and her co-workers had just opened Club Calpella Restaurant in Calpella, California, about 10 miles from the epicenter, when the shaking began, The Associated Press reported.

“I had just turned the open sign on and went back into the kitchen, and that’s when it happened,” she said. “It almost felt like something hit the building.”

She said it wasn’t a big quake she and co-workers still had things to clean up as they prepared for breakfast customers, according to the AP.

The initial quake was followed by a 2.5 magnitude.

There haven’t been any reports of damage or injuries, officials in Mendocino County said.

Still, Gov. Gavin Newsom was briefed on the incident and is coordinating with emergency officials on potential impacts.

Governor Newsom has been briefed on reports of an earthquake in Mendocino County.



The Governor’s Office is closely coordinating with emergency officials and assessing potential impacts and damage. — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) June 24, 2026

USA Today said Michigan Technological University has come up with a scale that explains magnitudes and the amount of damage that could be seen following the shaking:

Below 2.5: Usually not felt, but sensed on a seismograph

2.5 to 5.4: Felt, typically may result in minor damage

5.5 to 6.0: Slight damage to buildings

6.1 to 6.9: Damage in very populated areas

7.0 to 7.9: Major earthquake, serious damage

8.0 or greater: A great earthquake can destroy communities near the epicenter.

An 8.0 happens once every year or two, according to Michigan Tech. Quakes of Wednesday’s initial magnitude 5.6 occur about 350 times a year, the school said.

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