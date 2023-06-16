5 planets align this weekend

If conditions cooperate, skywatchers will have quite a show this weekend.

>> Read more trending news

On Saturday, five planets will align: Saturn, Neptune, Jupiter, Mercury and Uranus, The Associated Press reported.

You’ll want to find a spot with little light pollution and an unobstructed view of the horizon.

The planets will be in a line on Saturday morning about an hour before sunrise. Two, Neptune and Uranus, may be hard to see, according to Star Walk.

Starwalk said the first to be seen will be Saturn, which will rise in the middle of the night between Friday and Saturday. Next will be Neptune, in Pisces, and you’ll need at least binoculars to get a glimpse of it.

Jupiter will come after Neptune and will be in Aries. Star Walk said you should be able it with the naked eye.

Uranus will be next in the sky and while it will be in Aries, it will be about 7 degrees lower than Jupiter and will need at least binoculars to see it.

Mercury will be the last planet to rise, it will be low on the horizon and will be found in Taurus. It will be visible about an hour before sunrise on Saturday.

This is the second planetary alignment this year. The first was in March. Another will happen with three planets next month, the AP reported.

One thing Business Insider says to keep in mind, the planets aren’t actually in a line in space, it’s a moment that we can see them in one section of the sky.







