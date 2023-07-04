4 killed, 4 wounded in Philadelphia shooting; suspect in custody

Philadelphia shooting: Four people are dead and four were wounded in a shooting in Philadelphia. (A. Carsten Rehderpicture alliance via Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA — Four people were fatally shot and four others were wounded in a shooting in Philadelphia on Monday, according to media reports.

At least two juveniles were among the victims, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported. Their conditions were unclear.

Police said a suspect was in custody, according to the newspaper.

The shooting occurred in the Kingsessing neighborhood of Philadelphia, WPVI-TV reported. Police were called to the area at about 8:30 p.m. EDT, according to the television station.

Within minutes, police found four victims at several locations, and they were taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, the Inquirer reported. Four more victims arrived at area hospitals by private vehicles, according to the newspaper.

Shortly after 10 p.m. EDT, police said that one of the juveniles was being transported from Penn Presbyterian Medical Center to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, the Inquirer reported. The condition of the other juvenile was unclear.

Police said a male wearing a ballistic vest was apprehended at about 8:40 p.m. EDT, the Inquirer reported. They added that a rifle, a handgun and additional magazines of ammunition were recovered in a nearby alley.

It was unclear what led to the shooting.