4 injured when Coast Guard helicopter crashes in Alaska

File photo. A Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crashed during a training mission on Monday. Four crew members suffered minor injuries.

Four crew members were injured when a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter crashed during a training mission in southeastern Alaska, authorities said Monday.

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According to a news release, the MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter with a crew from Coast Guard Air Station Sitka crashed during a training flight near Harbor Mountain in Sitka.

The crash was first reported to the Coast Guard at about 10:07 a.m. local time, KTUU reported.

The Coast Guard said the first distress report came after the crew’s personal locator beacon was activated.

Rescue crews from Sitka Fire and Rescue arrived at the scene at around 11 a.m., KTUU reported.

“We are incredibly relieved our crew members survived with only minor injuries,” Rear Adm. Bob Little, commander of the Coast Guard’s Arctic District, said in a statement.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, Coast Guard officials said.

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