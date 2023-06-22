3 sentenced to over 100 years for killing a former Indiana University football player in 2020 Three people were sentenced to over 100 years each about a month after a jury convicted them for killing a man in Indianapolis, Indiana in May 2020. (onurdongel/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were sentenced to over 100 years each about a month after a jury convicted them for killing a man in Indianapolis, Indiana in May 2020.

>> Read more trending news

Alijah Jones was sentenced to 164 years, Marcus Anderson to 164 years and Nakeyah Shields to 108 years by a judge, according to WXIN.

Jones, Anderson, and Shields were each sentenced for their involvement in the shooting death of Chris Beaty in May 2020, The Associated Press reported. Beaty, a former Indiana University football player was shot and killed in Indianapolis while he was walking through an alley by his apartment. It was during an unrest following the murder of George Floyd.

The three were found guilty of Beaty’s murder last month, WXIN reported.

Jones was found guilty of a count of murder plus eight counts of armed robbery, the news outlet reported. Anderson was found guilty of two counts of murder and eight counts of armed robbery. Shiefls was found guilty of a count of murder plus seven counts of armed robbery.

Anderson, Jones, and Shields were identified by police through video footage, WXIN reported. An additional suspect who was identified as Dorian Murrell, was shot and killed hours later and a fifth suspect is still not identified.

“ Chris tragically lost his life while caring for others and his city,” said Mears, Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said in a statement obtained by the AP.

Jones, Anderson, and Shields said they are all planning to appeal their conviction, according to the AP.