3 officers shot as suspect breaks inmate out of hospital

Skylar Meade Police in Boise, Idaho, said they were looking for Skylar Meade, 31, and an unnamed suspect following a shooting at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center on Wednesday, March 20, 2024. (Boise Police Department)

BOISE, Idaho — Police are searching for two people after a suspect helped to break an inmate out of an Idaho hospital early on Wednesday, according to authorities.

In the predawn hours, Idaho Department of Corrections officers took inmate Skylar Meade, 31, to Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Boise for undisclosed medical treatment. As they were preparing to leave at 2:15 a.m., they were attacked by another person who shot two of the officers, police said.

One of the officers was in critical but stable condition after the shooting while the second had injuries described by authorities as “serious but non-life-threatening.”

An IDOC officer was injured by a Boise police officer who responded to early reports of an active shooter at the hospital, according to officials. The wounded officer had injuries deemed to be non-life threatening.

Meade and the shooter escaped in a sedan before Boise police officers arrived at the hospital. Authorities have not identified the shooter.

“This brazen, violent, and apparently coordinated attack on Idaho Department of Corrections personnel, to facilitate an escape of a dangerous inmate, was carried out right in front of the Emergency Department, where people come for medical help, often in the direst circumstances,” Chief Ron Winegar said in a news release.

“We caution anyone who may have contact with the suspects involved in this violent attack and escape to call 911 immediately and not confront them personally. They are armed, dangerous, and have shown they are willing to use extreme violence in furtherance of their criminal activity.”

Officials said Meade has been incarcerated since October 2016 on a charge of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer. He had been sentenced to 20 years in prison for shooting at a Twin Falls sheriff’s sergeant during a high speed chase, KTVB reported. Police said he also has prior convictions for possession of a controlled substance, grand theft and other charges.

Idaho State Police described Meade as a 5-foot-6 white man with brown hair and hazel eyes, the Idaho Statesman reported. He has a “D” tattooed on his right arm, a clown or skull face across his chest and the words “product of my environment” on his collarbone, according to the newspaper.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790.

