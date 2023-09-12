3 men accused of kidnapping, holding immigrants for ransom

Arrested: From left, Mason Castillo, Robert Cruz and Jeremiah Villarreal were charged with smuggling of persons, engaging in organized criminal activity, aggravated robbery, and aggravated kidnapping for ransom/reward. (Hays County Corrections Bureau)

SAN MARCOS, Texas — Three men are accused of kidnapping immigrants in Texas and holding them in a residence until a ransom of several thousand dollars was paid, authorities said.

According to a news release from the city of San Marcos, Mason Castillo, 20; Robert Cruz, 29; and Jeremiah Villarreal, 19, were arrested and charged with smuggling of persons, engaging in organized criminal activity, aggravated robbery and aggravated kidnapping for ransom.

According to police, the three men allegedly kidnapped at least 10 undocumented immigrants from Mexico, KEYE-TV reported. The victims, who were being smuggled to Austin, were abducted en route to the Texas state capital and confined at a residence in San Marcos, according to the television station.

According to the city’s news release, the victims told detectives they were held at a home in San Marcos but did not know the exact location. Detectives were able to determine the site after viewing video footage and cellphone data, according to KSAT-TV.

On Sept. 7, police officers served warrants at three homes in San Marcos, KVUE-TV reported. Two of the arrests were made near the campus of Texas State University, according to the television station. Several SWAT teams were involved, police said.

“Due to the threat to the safety of the potential victims being held against their will and the multiple locations being searched, multiple SWAT teams were needed to execute the search warrants safely,” San Marcos Police Detective Casey Tennant said in a statement.

Castillo and Villarreal also had previous charges of human smuggling, KSAT reported.

Police said that no victims were found during the arrests, but added that evidence supporting the allegations against the three men were retrieved by detectives.

The three suspects were booked into the Hays County Jail, KSAT reported. Bail was set at $1 million for each man, according to the television station.