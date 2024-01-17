3 killed, toddler injured when power line falls on vehicle in Oregon

Power line falls: File photo. A power line in Portland, Oregon, fell on a vehicle during an ice storm, leading to the deaths of three people who were electrocuted when they exited the car. (Maranie Staab/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. — Three people died and a 2-year-old was injured Wednesday after a power line fell onto a vehicle in Oregon during an ice storm, authorities said.

According to Portland Fire and Rescue spokesperson Rick Graves, firefighters responded to reports of a fallen power line in the 12300 block of Northeast Siskiyou Street in northeast Portland around 11:45 a.m. PST, The Oregonian reported.

Firefighters discovered three people and a child on the ground outside of a vehicle, according to the newspaper.

Graves said that a tree branch had fallen and pulled the power line on top of the Ford Expedition, KPTV reported. Two adults, a teen and a 2-year-old child were inside the vehicle at the time, according to KOIN-TV.

Authorities believe the occupants of the Expedition became frightened and attempted to exit the vehicle, stepping onto the wet ground that was affected by the live current from the power line, The Oregonian reported.

The two adults and the teen were electrocuted and died, according to KOIN. Officials confirmed the toddler survived and is receiving medical attention.

“In all likelihood, had they stayed in the vehicle, we might not have been having this conversation,” Graves told reporters.

Graves added that residents should never approach downed wires, and if a power line lands on a vehicle, they should remain inside and call 911 unless there is “imminent danger,” The Oregonian reported.

Graves said a vehicle’s tires would block the current.

