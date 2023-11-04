2023 Rock and Roll Hall of Induction: 5 must-see moments

Rock and Roll Hall Induction Sheryl Crow, left, and Olivia Rodrigo perform onstage during the 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on November 03, 2023, in New York City. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Ro)

NEW YORK — The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inducted its Class of 2023 Friday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Among the 2023 inductees included Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, George Michael, Willie Nelson, Rage Against The Machine, The Spinners, DJ Kool Herc, Link Wray, Chaka Khan, Al Kooper, Bernie Taupin and Don Cornelius.

The induction ceremony was livestreamed on Disney+. According to The Associated Press, ABC is expected to air a special featuring highlights from the ceremony and standout moments on Jan. 1.

Here are some of the highlights from the event:

1. Sheryl Crow and Olivia Rodrigo performed ‘If It Makes You Happy.’

Rodrigo joined Crow to perform Crow’s hit song, “If It Makes You Happy” at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Friday. It was two generations of singer-songwriters performing a hit rock song from the 1990s, according to the AP. Crow was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame by actress Laura Dern.

Crow also performed with Stevie Nicks and Peter Frampton.

2. Miguel, Adam Levine and Carrie Underwood perform in honor of George Michael

Miguel, Adam Levine and Carrie Underwood performed a medley of some of Michael’s popular songs, “Careless Whisper,” “Faith” and “One More Try.” According to the AP, he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame posthumously by his partner in Wham!, Andrew Ridgeley.

“His music was key to his compassion,” Ridgeley said, according to the AP. “George is one of the greatest singers of our time.”

3. Missy Elliott becomes the first female hip-hop artist to be inducted

Elliott became the first female hip-hop artist to make her way into the rock hall, the AP reported.

“To be standing here, it means so much to me,” Elliott said. Recently, hip-hop turned 50 years old and was born in New York so for her it was a powerful moment, the AP reported. Of her fellow inductees, she said: “I’m honored just to be in a room with you all.”

Nothing sounded the same after Missy came onto the scene,” Queen Latifah said as she introduced Elliott, according to the AP. “She is avant garde without even trying,”

Elliott performed some of her hit songs including “Get Ur Freak On,” “The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly),” “Work It,” “Pass That Dutch,” and “Lose Control.”

“Missy will wear you out!” Queen Latifah joked after the set, according to the AP. “This woman goes hard for the art.”

4. “Thanks for appreciating my music”: Willie Nelson performed some of his classics

Nelson performed an acoustic “Funny How Time Slips Away,” with Dave Matthews.

Matthews shared some stories about Nelson including how he wrote his first song at the age of 7 in 1940, the AP said. Nelson has released more than 70 albums during his career.

“It’s people like Willie Nelson who give me hope for the world,” Matthews said.

Nelson performed “Whiskey River” with Chris Stapleton and dueted with Crow for “Crazy.”

According to the AP, Crow, Stapleton and Matthews joined him to sing “On the Road Again” which got a standing ovation.

5. Elton John came out of retirement to perform at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

John came out of retirement to perform Friday night and honor his songwriting partner, Bernie Taupin, according to the AP.

“He became my best friend and my lyricist,” John said. “He is without doubt one of the finest lyric writers of all time.”

He performed “Tiny Dancer” which was written in collaboration between John and Taupin, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on Facebook said.

“We climbed mountains that we never thought were possible to climb, and we scaled heights that we never thought were possible to scale,” John said.

He also joked that they never argued in the 56 years they knew each other.

“He was disgusted by my behavior, but that’s a given,” John said,

John also revealed that e he and Taupin just finished a new album together, the AP said.

He also performed alongside Crow, Stapleton and Brittany Howard for a cover of “The Weight” by the Band in memory of those who we have lost, according to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

