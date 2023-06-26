2023 BET Awards: Show celebrates Busta Rhymes, 50 years of hip-hop

LOS ANGELES — The 2023 BET Awards were held Sunday night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, with the 50th anniversary of hip-hop celebrated by stars past and present.
The show began with Lil Uzi Vert, followed by hip-hop pioneers The Sugarhill Gang, who performed their hit, “Rapper’s Delight,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.
There was also a tribute to the late Biz Markie with his song, “Just a Friend.” Other memorable moments included tributes to Tupac Shakur and Takeoff and a performance of “Regulate” by Warren G. Later, according to the entertainment news website.
Busta Rhymes, 51, the “mayor of hip-hop,” received the Lifetime Achievement Award, which “commemorates industry pioneers who have sifted culture and the entertainment industry in a powerful way.”
“Imma wear this on my sleeve,” an emotional Rhymes said as he accepted the award. “I do wanna cry.”
The “Break Ya Neck” rapper from Brooklyn, New York, was celebrated by a lineup of musicians including Bia, Coi Leray, Cutty Ranks, Dexta Daps, M.O.P., Rah Digga, ScarLip, Spice, Supercat and Swizz Beatz.
Rhymes urged the hip-hop community to “stop this narrative that we don’t love each other.”
After a lengthy acceptance speech, Rhymes performed a medley of his hits toward the end of the show.
Beyoncé won three awards: Two for “Break My Soul” -- the Viewer’s Choice and BET HER honors -- and one for “Renaissance,” which tied album of the year with SZA’s “SOS.”
Coco won best new artist.
“For all of my black girls, we do have to fight a little harder to get what we deserve,” Coco said in her acceptance speech. “But don’t stop fighting even when it doesn’t make sense. And you’re not sure how you’re going to get out of those circumstances. Keep pushing because we are deserving of great things.”
Teyana “Spike Tey” Taylor won video director of the year. The award was accepted by her mother, Nikki Taylor who videocalled her daughter to break the news.
Latto won best new female hip-hop artist and Burna Boy won best international artist.
Singer Patti LaBelle honored the late Tina Turner, who died last month at the age of 83. LaBelle sang Turner’s 1989 song, “The Best.” LaBelle had some trouble with the lyrics, telling the crowd at one point, “I’m tryin’ y’all.”
“Whatever, I can’t see the words,” LaBelle sang at one point.
Note: 15 award winners were still not announced by the time the live telecast ended at midnight EDT.
Here is the list of winners. Winners are in bold.
Album of the Year
“Renaissance,” Beyoncé (tie)
“SOS,” SZA (tie)
“Anyways, Life’s Great,” GloRilla
“Breezy,” Chris Brown
“God Did,” DJ Khaled
“Her Loss,” Drake & 21 Savage
“Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers,” Kendrick Lamar
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
SZA
Ari Lennox
Beyoncé
Coco Jones
H.E.R.
Lizzo
Tems
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
Chris Brown (tie)
Usher (tie)
Blxst
Brent Faiyaz
Burna Boy
Drake
The Weeknd
Best Group
Drake & 21 Savage
City Girls
Dvsn
FLO
Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin
Quavo & Takeoff
Wanmor
Best Collaboration
“Wait For U,” Future Feat. Drake & Tems
”Big Energy (Remix),” Latto & Mariah Carey Feat. DJ Khaled
”Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2,” Pinkpantheress & Ice Spice
”Call Me Every Day,” Chris Brown Feat. Wizkid
”Can’t Stop Won’t Stop,” King Combs Feat. Kodak Black
”Creepin’,” Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage
”F.N.F. (Let’s Go),” Hitkidd & GloRilla
”Tomorrow 2,” GloRilla & Cardi B
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
Latto
Cardi B
Coi Leray
GloRilla
Ice Spice
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
Kendrick Lamar
21 Savage
Drake
Future
J. Cole
Jack Harlow
Lil Baby
Video of the Year
“Kill Bill,” SZA
”We (Warm Embrace),” Chris Brown
”2 Million Up,” Peezy, Jeezy & Real Boston Richey feat. Rob49
″About Damn Time,” Lizzo
”Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy
”First Class,” Harlow
”Tomorrow 2,” GloRilla & Cardi B
Video Director of the Year
Teyana “Spike Tey” Taylor
A$AP Rocky for AWGE
Benny Boom
Burna Boy
Cole Bennett
Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar
Director X
Best New Artist
Coco Jones
Ambré
Doechii
Flo
GloRilla
Ice Spice
Lola Brooke
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
”Bless Me,” Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin
”Finished (Live),” Tamela Mann
”I’ve Got Joy,” CeCe Winans
”Kingdom,” Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin feat. Naomi Raine & Chandler Moore
”New,” Tye Tribbett
”One Moment From Glory,” Yolanda Adams
”The Better Benediction (Pt.2),” PJ Morton feat. Lisa Knowles-Smith, Le’andria Johnson, Keke Wyatt, Kierra Sheard & Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Viewer’s Choice Award
“Break My Soul,” Beyoncé
”About Damn Time,” Lizzo
”First Class,” Jack Harlow
”Jimmy Cooks,” Drake Feat 21 Savage
”Kill Bill,” SZA
”Last Last,” Burna Boy
”Super Freaky Girl,” Nicki Minaj
”Wait For U,” Future Feat. Drake & Tems
Best International Act
Burna Boy (Nigeria)
Aya Nakamura (France)
Ayra Starr (Nigeria)
Central Cee (UK)
Ella Mai (UK)
Ko (South Africa)
L7nnon (Brazil)
Stormzy (UK)
Tiakola (France)
Uncle Waffles (Swaziland)
Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act
Libianca (Cameroon)
Asake (Nigeria)
Camidoh (Ghana)
Flo (UK)
Maureen (France)
MC Ryan SP (Brazil)
Pabi Cooper (South Africa)
Raye (UK)
Werenoi (France)
BET Her
“Break My Soul,” Beyoncé
”About Damn Time,” Lizzo
”Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2,” Pinkpantheress & Ice Spice
“Her,” Megan Thee Stallion
”Lift Me Up,” Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From And Inspired By – Rihanna & Ludwig Göransson
”Players,” Coi Leray
”Special,” Lizzo
Best Movie
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
“Creed 3″
“Emancipation”
“Nope”
“The Woman King”
“Till”
“Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody”
Best Actor
Damson Idris
Amin Joseph
Brian Tyree Henry
Daniel Kaluuya
Demetrius ‘Lil Meech’ Flenory Jr.
Donald Glover
Michael B. Jordan
Best Actress
Angela Bassett
Coco Jones
Janelle James
Janelle Monáe
Keke Palmer
Viola Davis
Zendaya
Youngstars Award
Marsai Martin
Akira Akbar
Alaya High
Demi Singleton
Genesis Denise
Thaddeus J. Mixson
Young Dylan
Sportswoman of the Year Award
Angel Reese
Alexis Morris
Allyson Felix
Candace Parker
Naomi Osaka
Serena Williams
Sha’carri Richardson
Sportsman of the Year Award
Jalen Hurts
Aaron Judge
Bubba Wallace
Gervonta Davis
Lebron James
Patrick Mahomes
Stephen Curry
