2023 BET Awards: Show celebrates Busta Rhymes, 50 years of hip-hop

BET Awards 2023: Busta Rhymes, right, and Spliff Star perform during the 2023 Awards show on Sunday night in Los Angeles. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES — The 2023 BET Awards were held Sunday night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, with the 50th anniversary of hip-hop celebrated by stars past and present.

The show began with Lil Uzi Vert, followed by hip-hop pioneers The Sugarhill Gang, who performed their hit, “Rapper’s Delight,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

There was also a tribute to the late Biz Markie with his song, “Just a Friend.” Other memorable moments included tributes to Tupac Shakur and Takeoff and a performance of “Regulate” by Warren G. Later, according to the entertainment news website.

Busta Rhymes, 51, the “mayor of hip-hop,” received the Lifetime Achievement Award, which “commemorates industry pioneers who have sifted culture and the entertainment industry in a powerful way.”

“Imma wear this on my sleeve,” an emotional Rhymes said as he accepted the award. “I do wanna cry.”

The “Break Ya Neck” rapper from Brooklyn, New York, was celebrated by a lineup of musicians including Bia, Coi Leray, Cutty Ranks, Dexta Daps, M.O.P., Rah Digga, ScarLip, Spice, Supercat and Swizz Beatz.

Rhymes urged the hip-hop community to “stop this narrative that we don’t love each other.”

After a lengthy acceptance speech, Rhymes performed a medley of his hits toward the end of the show.

Beyoncé won three awards: Two for “Break My Soul” -- the Viewer’s Choice and BET HER honors -- and one for “Renaissance,” which tied album of the year with SZA’s “SOS.”

Coco won best new artist.

“For all of my black girls, we do have to fight a little harder to get what we deserve,” Coco said in her acceptance speech. “But don’t stop fighting even when it doesn’t make sense. And you’re not sure how you’re going to get out of those circumstances. Keep pushing because we are deserving of great things.”

Teyana “Spike Tey” Taylor won video director of the year. The award was accepted by her mother, Nikki Taylor who videocalled her daughter to break the news.

Latto won best new female hip-hop artist and Burna Boy won best international artist.

Singer Patti LaBelle honored the late Tina Turner, who died last month at the age of 83. LaBelle sang Turner’s 1989 song, “The Best.” LaBelle had some trouble with the lyrics, telling the crowd at one point, “I’m tryin’ y’all.”

“Whatever, I can’t see the words,” LaBelle sang at one point.

Note: 15 award winners were still not announced by the time the live telecast ended at midnight EDT.

Here is the list of winners. Winners are in bold.

Album of the Year

“Renaissance,” Beyoncé (tie)

“SOS,” SZA (tie)

“Anyways, Life’s Great,” GloRilla

“Breezy,” Chris Brown

“God Did,” DJ Khaled

“Her Loss,” Drake & 21 Savage

“Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers,” Kendrick Lamar

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

SZA

Ari Lennox

Beyoncé

Coco Jones

H.E.R.

Lizzo

Tems

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Chris Brown (tie)

Usher (tie)

Blxst

Brent Faiyaz

Burna Boy

Drake

The Weeknd

Best Group

Drake & 21 Savage

City Girls

Dvsn

FLO

Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin

Quavo & Takeoff

Wanmor

Best Collaboration

“Wait For U,” Future Feat. Drake & Tems

”Big Energy (Remix),” Latto & Mariah Carey Feat. DJ Khaled

”Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2,” Pinkpantheress & Ice Spice

”Call Me Every Day,” Chris Brown Feat. Wizkid

”Can’t Stop Won’t Stop,” King Combs Feat. Kodak Black

”Creepin’,” Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage

”F.N.F. (Let’s Go),” Hitkidd & GloRilla

”Tomorrow 2,” GloRilla & Cardi B

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Latto

Cardi B

Coi Leray

GloRilla

Ice Spice

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

Kendrick Lamar

21 Savage

Drake

Future

J. Cole

Jack Harlow

Lil Baby

Video of the Year

“Kill Bill,” SZA

”We (Warm Embrace),” Chris Brown

”2 Million Up,” Peezy, Jeezy & Real Boston Richey feat. Rob49

″About Damn Time,” Lizzo

”Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy

”First Class,” Harlow

”Tomorrow 2,” GloRilla & Cardi B

Video Director of the Year

Teyana “Spike Tey” Taylor

A$AP Rocky for AWGE

Benny Boom

Burna Boy

Cole Bennett

Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar

Director X

Best New Artist

Coco Jones

Ambré

Doechii

Flo

GloRilla

Ice Spice

Lola Brooke

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

”Bless Me,” Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin

”Finished (Live),” Tamela Mann

”I’ve Got Joy,” CeCe Winans

”Kingdom,” Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin feat. Naomi Raine & Chandler Moore

”New,” Tye Tribbett

”One Moment From Glory,” Yolanda Adams

”The Better Benediction (Pt.2),” PJ Morton feat. Lisa Knowles-Smith, Le’andria Johnson, Keke Wyatt, Kierra Sheard & Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Viewer’s Choice Award

“Break My Soul,” Beyoncé

”About Damn Time,” Lizzo

”First Class,” Jack Harlow

”Jimmy Cooks,” Drake Feat 21 Savage

”Kill Bill,” SZA

”Last Last,” Burna Boy

”Super Freaky Girl,” Nicki Minaj

”Wait For U,” Future Feat. Drake & Tems

Best International Act

Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Aya Nakamura (France)

Ayra Starr (Nigeria)

Central Cee (UK)

Ella Mai (UK)

Ko (South Africa)

L7nnon (Brazil)

Stormzy (UK)

Tiakola (France)

Uncle Waffles (Swaziland)

Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act

Libianca (Cameroon)

Asake (Nigeria)

Camidoh (Ghana)

Flo (UK)

Maureen (France)

MC Ryan SP (Brazil)

Pabi Cooper (South Africa)

Raye (UK)

Werenoi (France)

BET Her

“Break My Soul,” Beyoncé

”About Damn Time,” Lizzo

”Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2,” Pinkpantheress & Ice Spice

“Her,” Megan Thee Stallion

”Lift Me Up,” Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From And Inspired By – Rihanna & Ludwig Göransson

”Players,” Coi Leray

”Special,” Lizzo

Best Movie

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Creed 3″

“Emancipation”

“Nope”

“The Woman King”

“Till”

“Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody”

Best Actor

Damson Idris

Amin Joseph

Brian Tyree Henry

Daniel Kaluuya

Demetrius ‘Lil Meech’ Flenory Jr.

Donald Glover

Michael B. Jordan

Best Actress

Angela Bassett

Coco Jones

Janelle James

Janelle Monáe

Keke Palmer

Viola Davis

Zendaya

Youngstars Award

Marsai Martin

Akira Akbar

Alaya High

Demi Singleton

Genesis Denise

Thaddeus J. Mixson

Young Dylan

Sportswoman of the Year Award

Angel Reese

Alexis Morris

Allyson Felix

Candace Parker

Naomi Osaka

Serena Williams

Sha’carri Richardson

Sportsman of the Year Award

Jalen Hurts

Aaron Judge

Bubba Wallace

Gervonta Davis

Lebron James

Patrick Mahomes

Stephen Curry

