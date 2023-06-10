2-year-old dies after being left in hot car after lunch trip

Hot car death: A toddler has died after she was left in the family car in Orange City, Florida after a lunch trip, officials say. (welcomia/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A toddler has died after she was left in the family car in Orange City, Florida, after a lunch trip, officials say.

>> Read more trending news

In a news release, the Volusia Sheriff’s Office said that the family told investigators that they went to lunch in DeLand and got home around 2:40 p.m. with the child and her two older brothers who are ages 8 and 15. Around 5 p.m., the girl was found by her parents unresponsive inside the car.

The girl’s parents rushed her to the hospital where she later died just before 6 p.m., WFTV reported.

The sheriff’s office says the circumstances around the girl’s death are under investigation by the Volusia Sheriff’s Major Case Unit.

It is the second hot-car death in Central Florida that has been reported in the last month, according to WFTV. Less than just two weeks ago, an 11-month-old child died after being left in the car while the parents were in church.

Investigators have not released the girl’s name.

Latest trending news:
On AirKISS 104.1 FM - Atlanta's R&B Logo
    View All
    1-404-897-7500

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kiss104fm.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!