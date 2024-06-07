17-year-old student killed in shooting at high school in Seattle A student who was shot at a high school in Seattle, Washington on Thursday has died from their injuries. (Ian Dewar/IanDewarPhotography - stock.adobe.com)

SEATTLE — A student who was shot at a high school in Seattle, Washington on Thursday has died from their injuries.

Seattle Police Department confirmed that the 17-year-old student died from their injuries.

The shooting happened Thursday around 12:30 p.m. at Garfield High School, police say. When officers arrived at the school, they found a boy with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition, KIRO reported.

The high school was placed on lockdown around 1 p.m., the news outlet reported. The lockdown was listed just after 3 p.m., according to police.

Investigators learned that there was some kind of altercation that occurred at the school before the shooting.

Another male high school student fled the scene and has not yet been located, police say.

The name of the student who was killed has not been released.

“I can’t use the word ‘trauma’ enough to describe what our children are going through,” Mayor Bruce Harrell said at a news conference, according to The Associated Press. “Our kids deserve better.”





