12 states sue to block Paramount’s purchase of Warner Bros.

FILE PHOTO: An aerial view of the Paramount logo on the water tower at Paramount Studios on February 23, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. A dozen states have filed suit to block the purchase of Warner Bros. by Paramount. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The deal may be done, but it is still being challenged, as 12 states, including California, are suing to block the $81 billion mega merger.

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The lawsuits say the merger of Paramount and Warner Bros. would “extinguish competition” in Hollywood and threaten jobs, The Associated Press reported.

Paramount, if the deal is approved, would control 27% of the markets for films in theaters, 30% of blockbuster film distribution and 27% of the cable channel market, according to Reuters.

Deadline reported that not only will the competition be cut under the deal, but people may also lose their jobs as the company deals with debt.

The case is being led by California’s Attorney General, Rob Bonta, and is demanding that the deal not be closed “until after the judicial process concludes,” and if they don’t agree, the states will file a temporary restraining order.

Other states joining the coalition include Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon and Washington, Deadline reported

Paramount did not respond to Reuters‘ request for comment on the lawsuit, but previously said that any lawsuit was politically motivated.

The company, however, told The New York Times before the lawsuits were filed that it would address “legitimate antitrust issues,” but the Warner Bros. deal “raises no such concerns,” adding “We are confident the facts and the law support this transaction, and we will continue to defend it vigorously.”

Paramount said it plans to close the deal by the third quarter.

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