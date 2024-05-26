12 injured after Qatar Airways plane faces turbulence while heading to Ireland

At least twelve people were injured during a flight from Doha, Qatar to Dublin, Ireland after hitting turbulence Sunday, airport officials said.

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Flight QR017 which is a Boeing 787 Dreamliner hit severe turbulence causing eight of the twelve were taken to the hospital, The Associated Press reported. The turbulence hit while the plane was going over Turkey, CNN reported.

Dublin Airport said in a statement obtained by The New York Times, that the plane landed safely around 1 p.m.

The plane was met by emergency crews as it landed, including the police and fire and rescue, CNN reported.

Dublin Airport said that six crew members were injured along with six passengers, CNN reported. The airport said that flight operations were not affected by the incident, according to its post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Qatar Airways provided CNN with a statement that confirmed passengers and crew had minor injuries.

“The matter is now subject to an internal investigation. The safety and security of our passengers and crew are our top priority,” the statement continued.

1 dead, several injured as Singapore Airlines flight hits turbulence

The incident comes days after about 104 were injured on a Singapore Airlines flight due to turbulence. The flight, which originated in London, was headed to Singapore when it hit the turbulence, according to the AP.

An official in Bangkok said that the deceased person is a 73-year-old British national, who likely suffered a heart attack, Reuters reported. Seven people were critically injured with head injuries, the official added.

