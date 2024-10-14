11 members of Amish family sickened after eating ‘toxic mushrooms’

PEACH BOTTOM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Nearly a dozen members of a Pennsylvania Amish family were hospitalized after they had eaten wild “toxic mushrooms.”

The family was from Peach Bottom Township in southeastern Pennsylvania.

Officials with the Delta-Cardiff Volunteer Fire Company said that one of the family members “found them in the woods...and brought them home for dinner,” CNN reported.

Once people started getting sick, one family member had to walk a half mile to call 911 from a telephone booth, since the family did not have a phone due to their beliefs.

When first responders got to the scene, they only found 10 people who were ill. The 11th was the person who walked to call 911, WHP reported.

In all, 11 people — a man, a woman and nine children — were taken to an area hospital to confirm what type of mushroom they ate. They ranged from the age of 1 to 39, officials said.

PEACH BOTTOM TOWNSHIP | 200 BLOCK OF BURKE ROAD | MASS CASUALTY | BOX 57-02 | FRIDAY 11 OCTOBER 2024 @ 2137... Posted by Delta-Cardiff Volunteer Fire Company Station 57 on Friday, October 11, 2024

WHP reported that all 11 were treated and released.





© 2024 Cox Media Group