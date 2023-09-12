1 student killed, 2 injured after shooting at Louisiana school; suspect in custody

School shooting: One student was killed and two others were injured during a shooting at a Louisiana school on Tuesday. (Chalabala/iStock)

GREENSBURG, La. — One student was killed and two others were injured after a shooting at a Louisiana school on Tuesday, authorities said.

According to St. Helena Parish Sheriff Nat Williams, the shooting occurred at the St. Helena College & Career Academy in Greensburg at about 3 p.m. CDT, The Advocate reported. Students were being dismissed from school at the time of the shooting, according to the newspaper.

The suspect is 14 and is a student at the school, school officials told WAFB-TV. Charges will be released at a later time, Williams said, according to The Associated Press.

All of the victims are students at St. Helena College & Career Academy, KFLY-TV reported.

UPDATE: There’s still an active scene at St. Helena College and Career Academy where a student was shot and killed this afternoon.



Two other kids were hurt, and a 14-year-old is in custody.



There’s no word on a possible motive at this time. @WAFB pic.twitter.com/8QyXw0tlTb — Perry Robinson, III (@PRobinsonReport) September 12, 2023

“This is being investigated by state police and the sheriff’s office,” Williams told The Advocate.

A motive for the shooting has not been determined, authorities told the AP.

One of the injured victims was taken to an area hospital, and the other was airlifted, WAFB reported.

The St. Helena Parish School District has not commented on the shooting and has not indicated whether classes would be held on Wednesday, according to the AP.

An email and voice message from the news organization seeking comment were left with St. Helena Parish School District Superintendent Kelli Joseph.