1 killed, 2 injured in shooting at suburban Detroit bar; suspect in custody

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

ROMULUS, Mich. — One person was killed and two others were injured when a gunman opened fire at a bar in suburban Detroit early Sunday, authorities said.

According to police in Romulus, the shooting happened at approximately 1:30 a.m. EDT inside the Luxury Nightz Bar and Grill, WDIV-TV reported.

Police arriving at the scene discovered three people struck by gunfire, according to WXYZ-TV. One person was pronounced dead, the television station reported.

Police said one person was in custody.

It was unclear what led to the shooting. The names of the victims have not been released and an investigation is ongoing.

Romulus is 23 miles southwest of downtown Detroit.

