1 dead, 11 injured during standoff between gunman, Texas police

File photo. At least one person is dead and 11 others were injured during a shooting in Midland, Texas.

MIDLAND, Texas — At least one person is dead and 11 were injured as a standoff between a gunman and police developed on Friday in western Texas.

[ Read more trending news ]

Midland Mayor Lori Blong confirmed the numbers during a news conference, KMID reported.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families, and our officers,” Blong told reporters.

Authorities said the suspected shooter remained barricaded inside a building in the area, KOSA reported.

Midland Police responded to an active shooter incident Friday in the 4600 block of West Wall Street, according to the television station.

“Officers heard gunfire coming from the building and worked quickly to secure and clear the area,” Midland police Chief Greg Snow said in a statement. “Armored units were deployed, and partner agencies assisted in the response. Efforts to bring the standoff with the shooter to a safe resolution are ongoing.”

No other details have been released as the situation continues, police said.

On the City of Midland’s Facebook page, officials posted a message from Snow that confirmed there was an active shooter.

The incident has been contained to West Wall Street in Midland but began around 8:08 a.m. CT in an area of southeast Midland, Blong told reporters.

🚨ACTIVE POLICE SCENE IN MIDLAND🚨



STAY CLEAR OF THE AREA NEAR: Fasken Drive across from Cavendar Subaru to Eisenhower Street and Wall Street (Highway 80/Business 20).



Midland PD, DPS, and Texas Rangers on scene. pic.twitter.com/yvS3FiC5It — TxDPS - West Texas Region (@TxDPSWest) June 12, 2026

© 2026 Cox Media Group