Traveling this holiday season? Get ready to face record crowds

Compared to last year, experts predict more Americans are expected to fly or drive far from home this holiday season.

Bloomberg’s Steve Potisk reports a record high of more than 3.3 million Georgians will drive to their holiday destinations, according to auto club AAA. That’s an increase of one million compared to last year.

On Monday, AAA experts forecast that over 115 million people will go 50 miles or more from home during the 10 days between Dec. 23 and New Year’s Day. According to The Associated Press, that’s 2.2% more than AAA predicted during the comparable stretch last year.

AAA spokeswoman Aixa Diaz told The AP, “That desire to get away is stronger than we have seen in a very long time. People are willing to adjust their budgets in other areas of their life, but they want to keep traveling.”

This year’s holiday season will still fall 3% short of record travel in 2019, “the last Christmas before COVID-19 hit the United States,” AAA predicts.

According to the Transportation Security Administration, the number of travelers going through U.S. airport checkpoints is up 12.4% over last year and 1.4% higher than in 2019. “Travel around the Thanksgiving Day holiday topped 2019 numbers, peaking at 2.9 million — a single-day record for TSA — screened on Sunday, Nov. 26,” The AP’s David Koenig writes.

“Airlines are predicting a blockbuster holiday season,” Koenig adds.

According to Airlines for America, 39 million people will board U.S. flights between Dec. 20 and Jan. 2. “That’s about 2.8 million a day on average,” Koenig reports. “The trade group for big U.S. carriers expects about 3 million on the peak days - the Thursday and Friday before Christmas and the four days after the holiday.”

AAA predicts that 7.5 million people will fly in the U.S. in late December, “but the club expects far more — nearly 104 million — to drive over the holidays,” Koenig writes.

Read more here.





