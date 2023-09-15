Tory Lanez to serve prison time after denied bond request in Megan Thee Stallion shooting

Tory Lanez was denied bond by a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge during a hearing on Thursday afternoon as his new legal team appeals his 10-year sentence in the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion, according to ABC station in Los Angeles, KABC, who was in the courtroom.

Unite the People Inc., a social justice advocacy group, announced in a statement to KABC this week that the organization has been retained to represent Lanez. The rapper, whose legal name is Daystar Peterson, is appealing his 10-year sentence, with Crystal Morgan serving as lead attorney.

Ceasar McDowell, CEO and co-founder of Unite the People Inc., told reporters after the hearing on Thursday that Lanez was "disproportionally sentenced" and they will move forward with the appeal.

The rapper was represented by attorneys Jose Baez and Matthew Barhoma after his conviction and through his sentencing on Aug. 8.; it's unclear if they still represent Lanez.

Lanez was found guilty by a jury on Dec. 23, 2022, of three charges for shooting and injuring Megan Thee Stallion, whose birth name is Megan Pete, in both feet in an incident in the Hollywood Hills on July 12, 2020.

Lanez, who chose not to take the witness stand during the trial, pleaded not guilty to all three charges. His defense attorneys argued during the trial that Lanez was not the shooter.

"He not only shot me, he made a mockery of my trauma," Megan said in a statement read during sentencing. "He tried to position himself as a victim and set out to destroy my character and my soul."

