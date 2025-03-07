Tory Lanez recalls sentencing, shoots shot at Iggy Azalea on new 'Peterson' album

Tory Lanez's idea to record and drop a new album within three weeks has come to fruition with the release of Peterson, the sequel to 2020's Daystar.

The album features 20 songs, including "Verdict Day x Lawyer Fees Interlude," on which he recalls being sentenced to prison for Megan Thee Stallion's shooting. He also expresses his thoughts on Shawn Holley, who he claims was more concerned with Roc Nation's best interest when representing him ahead of the trial.

"All the information I give her is at ROC/ Y'all had my lawyer in y'all pocket she circling T’s," he raps. "And that’s why Megan always talked like jail was certain for me/ It’s cause y'all paid for them ten years let’s keep it honest."

"Pinocchio contracts in the back they was all severed/ Shawn Holley that’s a name I would call special," he later spits. "Only a special person could rep you and wanna dead you/ Go to your DNA expert and say don’t test you."

Also featured on the album is song "9$IDE x Amethyst," where Tory appears to shoot his shot at Iggy Azalea, born Amethyst Amelia Kelly, seemingly with hopes to rekindle.

“It be nights I want to talk to Iggy, but she blocked me/ Amethyst, if you ever hear this s***, shawty, call me/ You know that I’m always makin’ spicy b****** salty/ Need to come correct ’cause all that s*** I did was faulty/ I miss when you wrapped around my body like a tall tee,” he raps.

Peterson is now available to stream on DSPs.

