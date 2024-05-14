Toronto Chinese restaurant names meal after Kendrick Lamar following mention on his "Euphoria" diss track

Kendrick Lamar mentioned a Toronto Chinese restaurant in "Euphoria," and now the establishment is returning the love.

After reportedly experiencing a surge in business following the release of K. Dot's diss track, restaurant New Ho King has added the Kendrick Lamar Special to its menu. It consists of spicy fried chicken wings, fried shrimp, beef and broccoli, and the signature fried rice that Kendrick raps about on the record.

“I be at New Ho King eatin’ fried rice with a dip sauce and a blammy, crodie," he's heard saying on the track.

Despite the shots "Euphoria" takes against Toronto's own Drake, New Ho King's owner say their phone has been going off since the diss track was released. "I see, Kendrick's a good guy. Oh my God!" New Ho King owner Johnny Lu said in an interview with CityNews.

