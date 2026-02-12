Top 25 songs in Atlanta on Shazam in the past week

Stacker compiled a list of the most Shazamed songs in Miami.

DenPhotos // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Top 25 songs in Atlanta on Shazam in the past week

Stacker compiled a list of the most Shazamed songs in Atlanta. Data is as of February 12, 2026. Keep reading to see which of your favorite songs made the list.

#25. LO QUE LE PASÓ A HAWAii

- Artist: Bad Bunny

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 10 song in one other metro

--- Top 20 song in 35 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 43 other metros

--- Top 50 song in 56 other metros

#24. Watching Us

- Artist: Wale & Leon Thomas

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in one other metro

--- Top 10 song in two other metros

--- Top 20 song in 10 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 15 other metros

#23. Die With A Smile

- Artist: Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top five song in one other metro

--- Top 10 song in four other metros

--- Top 20 song in 40 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 51 other metros

#22. Mrs. Trendsetter

- Artist: Lil Baby

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 50 song in 11 other metros

#21. I Just Might

- Artist: Bruno Mars

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 10 song in eight other metros

--- Top 20 song in 52 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 61 other metros

#20. What You Saying

- Artist: Lil Uzi Vert

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top five song in one other metro

--- Top 10 song in seven other metros

--- Top 20 song in 29 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 44 other metros

#19. Lullaby (mega remix)

- Artist: JayDon, Paradise & USHER

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 20 song in one other metro

--- Top 25 song in two other metros

--- Top 50 song in 11 other metros

#18. I Hope

- Artist: Gabby Barrett

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in seven other metros

--- Top three song in 13 other metros

--- Top five song in 24 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 31 other metros

#17. Man I Need

- Artist: Olivia Dean

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top five song in three other metros

--- Top 10 song in 40 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 59 other metros

--- Top 50 song in 61 other metros

#16. Yo Perreo Sola

- Artist: Bad Bunny

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 10 song in 29 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 58 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 59 other metros

--- Top 50 song in 61 other metros

#15. BOO

- Artist: H3adband

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in one other metro

--- Top 10 song in three other metros

--- Top 20 song in 14 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 21 other metros

#14. PREACHER MAN

- Artist: Ye

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 10 song in two other metros

--- Top 20 song in five other metros

--- Top 25 song in seven other metros

--- Top 50 song in 15 other metros

#13. girl, get up.

- Artist: Doechii & SZA

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 10 song in one other metro

--- Top 20 song in six other metros

--- Top 25 song in eight other metros

--- Top 50 song in 20 other metros

#12. Feeling On My Body (Remix)

- Artist: Taffy & PLUTO

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 10 song in two other metros

--- Top 20 song in 14 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 20 other metros

--- Top 50 song in 32 other metros

#11. CAFé CON RON

- Artist: Bad Bunny & Los Pleneros de la Cresta

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in one other metro

--- Top five song in six other metros

--- Top 10 song in 42 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 57 other metros

#10. B.B.B.

- Artist: Juvenile & Genesisthegawd

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in one other metro

--- Top five song in two other metros

--- Top 10 song in five other metros

--- Top 20 song in 18 other metros

#9. BAILE INoLVIDABLE

- Artist: Bad Bunny

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in four other metros

--- Top five song in 17 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 43 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 58 other metros

#8. POP DAT THANG

- Artist: DaBaby

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 10 song in six other metros

--- Top 20 song in 20 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 28 other metros

--- Top 50 song in 43 other metros

#7. MONACO

- Artist: Bad Bunny

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top five song in two other metros

--- Top 10 song in 54 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 61 other metros

#6. have to.

- Artist: Brent Faiyaz

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top five song in two other metros

--- Top 10 song in four other metros

--- Top 20 song in six other metros

--- Top 25 song in nine other metros

#5. Tití Me Preguntó

- Artist: Bad Bunny

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in two other metros

--- Top three song in 25 other metros

--- Top five song in 53 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 61 other metros

#4. EoO

- Artist: Bad Bunny

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in 19 other metros

--- Top five song in 50 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 59 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 61 other metros

#3. DtMF

- Artist: Bad Bunny

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in nine other metros

--- Top three song in 51 other metros

--- Top five song in 59 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 60 other metros

#2. NUEVAYoL

- Artist: Bad Bunny

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in 38 other metros

--- Top three song in 59 other metros

--- Top five song in 60 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 61 other metros

#1. LET 'EM KNOW

- Artist: T.I.

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in three other metros

--- Top three song in five other metros

--- Top five song in 14 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 26 other metros