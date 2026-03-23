Toni Braxton issues apology for shortened set during New Edition Way show

Toni Braxton (C) performs with dancers during a stop of the New Edition Way tour at T-Mobile Arena on January 30, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Toni Braxton has posted a message in an attempt to un-break the hearts of those who attended the New Edition Way tour stop in Minneapolis Sunday. The singer, who co-headlines the trek with New Edition and Boyz II Men, explained in an Instagram Story on Monday why her set ended abruptly.

"My loves, I am so sorry I wasn’t able to finish the show last night. I had an unexpected personal emergency and had no choice but to step away," she wrote. "You deserved my everything and I hate that I couldn’t give it to you. I feel your love from here. Thank you for understanding."

Toni kicked off the New Edition Way tour on Jan. 28.

No further details were released regarding the shortened set, though Toni has been open about her experience living with systemic lupus erythematosus. She had emergency heart surgery in 2022.

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