Toni Braxton and Cedric the Entertainer tease Las Vegas residency

Toni Braxton and Cedric the Entertainer are teasing what to expect from their upcoming Love & Laughter Las Vegas residency.

In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, the two old pals say the co-headlining show will be a unique mix of music, comedy, dance and more.

“We love great music, we love to get together, laugh, and be family and friends,” Cedric says. “So, you know, we thought, why not? This was just a beautiful opportunity to come together and be on stage."

Toni adds, "Cedric the Entertainer is the perfect title for him because we know he can make you smile. We know he can act. But this man could sing. I had no idea that he could sing."

The two may seem like an unlikely pair at first, but they go way back. In fact, they reveal their kids used to date.

"We've been, you know, we got a little story that it's kind of hard to tell,” Cedric says. “Like our kids used to date when they were younger. We used to have to be together a lot like when they didn’t drive.”

As of now, Love & Laughter has seven shows scheduled at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, with the first set slated for Saturday, April 27, and the final performance set for Saturday, July 13.

