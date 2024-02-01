Toni Braxton & Cedric the Entertainer to co-headline Las Vegas residency

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for Island Records

By Jamia Pugh

It's a mashup of R&B and comedy with the latest Las Vegas residency, a co-headlining tour featuring Toni Braxton and Cedric the Entertainer.

The two legends will join forces this spring for Love & Laughter, a series of music and comedy shows taking place at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

A press release on the concert says they'll bring their respective worlds live on stage as Toni will deliver some of her timeless R&B hits and Cedric will bring the jokes.

As of now, Love & Laughter has seven shows scheduled with the first set for Saturday, April 27, and the final performance set for Saturday, July 13.

Tickets are available for purchase on the The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas' website.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirKISS 104.1 FM - Atlanta's R&B Logo
    View All
    1-404-897-7500

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kiss104fm.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!