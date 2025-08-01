Tommy Boy Records is celebrating 30 years of Coolio's 'Gangsta's Paradise'

Coolio's "Gangsta's Paradise" featuring L.V. turns 30 years old in 2025, and Tommy Boy Records plans to celebrate in several ways. First up is the release of four Dolby Atmos tracks straight from the rapper's Greatest Hits collection. "Gangsta's Paradise" feat. L.V., "1,2,3,4 (Sumpin' New)," "C U When U Get There" feat. 40 Thevz and "County Line" are now available to stream on DSPs.

Tommy Boy's celebration will continue with the Sept. 5 release of "Gangsta's Paradise" and its instrumental on a 7-inch vinyl. The record label will also team with Beatsource/Beatport for a social media challenge where DJs and creators will compete for prizes. All they have to do is create and share their best mixes of "Gangsta's Paradise" alongside a branded hashtag. More information can be found on stream.beatsource.com/djchallenge.

"Gangsta's Paradise" dropped as the title track of Coolio's 1995 album and has since been certified three-times Platinum by the RIAA. Producer Doug Rasheed says in a statement that he had no clue the song would become so big.

“Combining L.V.’s harmonies on the hook with Coolio’s rap, I knew I had something special. But I had no idea how massive of a hit it would be, and continues to be globally, after 30 years. It’s an honor to be a part of it and celebrate this anniversary," says Rasheed.

He will be making the rounds to platforms Music Choice, Touchtunes Jukeboxes, Spotify and a Vevo Footnotes to talk about the song and its impact.

