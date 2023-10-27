Todd Dulaney delivers new live performance album, 'The Journey'

Todd Dulaney treated gospel fans to a fresh take on music with his newly released album, The Journey.

The 10-track project is a collection of live-performance songs recorded in 2022 at Chicago's Calvary Baptist Church in Dulaney's home state of Illinois.

The Journey is preceded by the album's ninth track, "It's Working," featuring gospel great Hezekiah Walker.

Coming up, Dulaney will soon join Walker, along with Fred Hammond and James Fortune, for the 2023 Worship Live! Holiday Tour. The multiple-city trek follows his road run on the Believe For It Tour, where he joined legendary gospel singer CeCe Winans in major cities across the U.S.

Dulaney's latest album, The Journey, is available for listening and streaming on major platforms.

