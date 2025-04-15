TLC stage musical debuting next summer

By Andrea Tuccillo
TLC stage musical is in the works.

Next summer, CrazySexyCool - The TLC Musical is set to make its debut at the Arena Stage in Washington, D.C. Directed by Kwame Kwei-Armah, the show will feature the girl group's biggest hits, like "No Scrubs," "Waterfalls" and "Unpretty," while telling the semi-biographical story of their rise to fame.

“TLC is synonymous with rebellion—using their art to challenge, subvert, and entertain,” Kwei-Armah says in a statement. “Why a musical? Why now? Their lives need to be sung. It’s about that time!”
The show is set to run June 12, 2026, to Aug. 9, 2026.

