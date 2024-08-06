Tinashe announces Match My Freak World Tour

Tinashe is headed out on the road to perform for fans who match her freak. Starting Oct. 14 in Anaheim, she'll set out on the Match My Freak World Tour, produced by Live Nation and featuring 23 dates across North America. Cities include Los Angeles, Brooklyn, Atlanta, Dallas, Nashville and Toronto, with Raveena joining as support.

Tickets go on sale Aug. 9 at 10 a.m. local time on tinashenow.com, with a Verizon presale running from Aug. 6 through Aug. 8. Live Nation and Ticketmaster are offering their presale Aug. 7 at 10 a.m. local time through Aug. 8 at 10 p.m. local time.

Those seeking VIP tickets, which include VIP merch, early entry and premium tickets, can find more information at vipnation.com.

The Match My Freak World Tour, named after the "Nasty" lyric "Is somebody gonna match my freak," will support Tinashe's upcoming album, Quantum Baby, which arrives Aug. 16.

