Tinashe announces three 'Popstar' shows this fall

Tinashe has announced three special shows this fall.

She'll be taking the stage in Chicago, Brooklyn and Los Angeles to perform her upcoming album, Popstar, for the first time. The Chicago show will take place Oct. 18, before she heads to Brooklyn Oct. 24 and wraps Nov. 7 in Los Angeles.

A presale begins Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time, with tickets going on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

Popstar, featuring her new single "Crash Out," drops Sept. 25.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.