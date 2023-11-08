Tina Turner, Aretha Franklin and Sinéad O'Connor to be saluted on new CMT special 'Smashing Glass'

A new special called CMT Smashing Glass: A Celebration of the Groundbreaking Women of Music will salute pioneering female artists, including those who are no longer with us.

Aretha Franklin, Sinéad O'Connor and Tina Turner will be remembered on the special, which airs November 15 at 9 p.m. ET. Also, newly minted Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Sheryl Crow will moderate a conversation with Patti LaBelle and Tanya Tucker about how they paved the way for other women in music.

Among the artists who'll be performing musical tributes to Tucker, LaBelle, Sinéad, Tina and Aretha are country stars Mickey Guyton, Clint Black and Chris Janson, former Glee star Amber Riley, R&B star Ledisi and singer/songwriter Lucie Silvas.

