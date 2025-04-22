Tina Knowles reminds women to get mammograms while revealing past breast cancer battle

Tina Knowles brings fans through her journey from a little girl in Galveston to a worldwide Matriarch in her newly released memoir. Among the many moments she recalls is the time she was diagnosed with stage 1 breast cancer, and the support she received from her birth and bonus daughters.

According to People, Beyoncé responded to Tina's diagnosis well and stayed positive. "I could already feel her mind racing, focusing on this as a task to tackle with precision," she wrote, per the publication. Solange said, "Mom, we are going to take care of this," and Kelly Rowland and niece Angie Beyince also showed their support.

Tina tells People she has since been "doing great," noting she's "healthier, eating better" and a few pounds lighter after getting her tumor removed in 2024. "Cancer-free and incredibly blessed that God allowed me to find it early."

Following her experience, Tina is now sharing her story as a reminder of why it's important for women "not to slack on your mammograms."

"I think as women, sometimes we get so busy and we get so wrapped up and running around, but you must go get your test. Because if I had not gotten my test early, I mean, I shudder to think what could have happened to me," she explains, noting she'd forgotten to reschedule her mammogram after it was canceled during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Her goal is "to show people you can go through that and still be fly," as well as to provide them with some hope.

"What scares me now is not making the best of every day that I have left in this life," she says.

