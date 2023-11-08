Timbaland apologizes for saying Justin Timberlake should "put a muzzle on" Britney Spears

Timbaland has apologized for comments he made about Britney Spears.

During a conversation at the Kennedy Center for Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., on October 29, Timbaland was asked about the renewed interest in Justin Timberlake's "Cry Me a River," a song he produced, after the release of Britney's memoir, The Woman in Me.

He responded saying Justin should "put a muzzle" on Britney.

"She going crazy. I wanted to call and say, 'JT, you gotta put a muzzle on that girl,'" Timbaland said.

Now, Tim has walked that statement back.

“I'm sorry to all the Britney fans, even to her,” Timbaland said in a TikTok live on Tuesday, November 7. “I'm sorry, because muzzle was – no, you have a voice. You speak what you want to speak. Who am I to tell you what not to speak? And I was wrong for saying that.”

