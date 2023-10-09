Tia Mowry clears up gossip about "complicated" dating life following divorce

Tia Mowry isn't here for the lies and false information spreading online about her dating life post-divorce.

She took to X, that platform formerly known as Twitter, to clear up rumors that may have circulated about what it's like for her to be back on the dating scene.

"Just because the dating life is complicated. Doesn't mean I'm going to go back to something that no longer served me," she wrote.

The Sister, Sister alum compared reuniting with her ex-husband, Cory Hardrict, to the acting world.

"That's like saying if I don't book an audition our a part right away I'm going to give up on my dreams as an actor," she said. "Please just stop. I ain't that weak."

She then shared a message she'd like to send to gossipers: "Please move on because I have. Thank you NEXT."

In a follow-up tweet, Mowry made clear that if reports about her relationship status — or any news for that matter — doesn't come directly from her, fans should disregard.

"I'm no longer allowing the lies and BLOGS creating false information. I create the narrative NOT you for click bait. If you don't hear it from me. It's all LIES."

She ended her series with a messages reminding the internet that "I only share with the world what I WANT you to see."

The string of tweets follows an August post where Mowry — who announced she and her husband of 14 years were separate back in October 2022 — wrote about being "nervous and terrified of doing this whole dating thing."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.